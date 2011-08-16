Is Overpopulation Really A Problem?

There are plenty of problems do to the scaling of poor behaviour but we’re certainly not running out of space.
Source is PerSquareMile via the amazing Flowing Data.
You should follow me on Facebook here or on Twitter. You’ll find content there I don’t post anywhere else. You can also subscribe via email or RSS. Check out the blog’s most popular posts of all time.
Digests of posts:
Things you didn’t know about sex
How to quickly and easily improve your life
Things you didn’t know about sports
Things you didn’t know about happiness
Things you didn’t know about lies, liars and detecting lies
Things you didn’t know about negotiation, persuasion and influence
Things you didn’t know about marriage and relationships
Read more posts on Barking Up The Wrong Tree »
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.