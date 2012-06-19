Is Our London Based World Financial System the Final Manifestation of the Roman Empire?

I have been thinking quite a bit lately about the Roman Empire and just what that empire did to consolidate into the most powerful empire known to man. It is clear that the destruction of sovereignty of the nations was the goal of the empire. That was the key to its power.



It dawned on me that this is exactly what the financial system is doing to all the nations. Whether the nations are powerful, like Germany and the USA, or weak, like Greece, there are compromises to sovereignty on the part off all these, in order to keep the financial juggernaut going.

As the Romans expanded their territory in order to enrich Rome, so does the financial system expand into new markets, as well as taking advantage of advanced markets through speculation, in order to enrich the financiers. The sheer size of the Roman Empire led to its collapse. One wonders if the sheer size of the world financial system could lead to the same, a collapse.

Without getting into deep religious or conspiratorial doctrine here, it is clear that the original settlement of London, known as the City of London or the Square Mile, views itself as being the current manifestation of the Roman Empire. In fact, the City of London has Roman ruins in its midst.

Even more bizarre is the fact that the Square Mile has two “soldiers” protecting it. They are named Gog and Magog, and they wear Roman uniforms! They are paraded through the City of London every year, and are named as the protectors of the Square Mile. The City of London is protected by the Roman Empire, and that is clearly the message that the City wants to show the world!

The idea that the western Roman Empire declined and ended seems to be challenged by this view from the City of London! Rome lives on by the “soldiers” that protect the City.

If one considers that the entire world financial system is centered in the Square Mile, with help from Wall Street, Hong Kong, etc., then one can see how this financial system is making war (financial war), against the nations as we speak. We can see that this system has gone haywire, with the middle classes of the G7 being decimated. Yet the financial system is stronger than ever as sovereignty goes by the wayside.

People who believe Gog and Magog are Russia or some country from the north are missing the obvious. Gog and Magog is the financial system from all ends of the earth. It is making war against the sovereign nations and their peoples with the same M.O. as the original Roman Empire, but with money rather than brute force as the preferred tool of power.

Check out the parade, and be very nervous in considering that this could be the final manifestation of the Roman Empire. At least it is something to think about.

For Further Study:

A Primer on the Roman Empire

A Religious Interpretation of These Bizarre Events

Fascinating History of Gog and Magog Including the Lord Mayor’s Explanation-(Link to Rome in a Fable)







