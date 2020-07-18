Microsoft's OneNote note-taking app is free — here's how to download it on any device

Mapodile/Getty Images OneNote is entirely free.

Microsoft’s OneNote is free for all users, whether you’re on a Mac, a PC, an iPhone or iPad, or an Android device.

OneNote is a note-taking app that can help you organise your work and ideas.

Newer versions of Microsoft 365 come with OneNote built-in, alongside staples like Word, Excel, and PowerPoint.

You can download OneNote by itself for free from the Microsoft App Store, Apple App Store, or the Google Play Store, depending on what kind of device you have.

Visit Business Insider’s Tech Reference library for more stories.

OneNote is a notebook, a scrapbook, a whiteboard, and a pad of Post-It notes, all rolled into one program. If you spend a lot of time working on your computer, and you’re looking for a program to help you get organised, OneNote might be for you.

However, OneNote is technically part of Microsoft 365, along with programs like Word and Excel. And while all these programs are useful, they can be incredibly expensive.

So this begs the question: how much does it cost to use Microsoft OneNote?

Check out the products mentioned in this article:



OneNote is free to download and use



Unlike other Microsoft programs, you never have to pay anything for OneNote. This is true no matter what kind of device you have – Mac, PC, iPhone, iPad, or Android.

Steven John/Business Insider OneNote makes it easy to compile pictures, handwritten or typed notes, and other media into one easy-to-access place.

On a PC, you can download OneNote for free from the Microsoft Store. On a Mac, it will be in the Apple App Store.

No matter which computer you use, head to OneNote’s website, click “Free Download,” and you’ll be brought to the download page.

William Antonelli/Business Insider You can download OneNote by itself, or as part of Microsoft 365.

On an iPhone or iPad, you can find the mobile OneNote app in the App Store. There’s even a version available for Apple Watches.

On an Android, head to the Google Play Store to download it.

If you want to get OneNote alongside programs like Word and Excel, you can buy Microsoft 365 for $US69.99 a year. This comes with all of Microsoft’s famous Office apps, including OneNote.

And if your PC came with Microsoft 365 built-in, you likely already have OneNote installed.

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

Related coverage from Tech Reference:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.