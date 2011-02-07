Were You Offended By Groupon's Super Bowl Ad?

This content series is sponsored by Best Buy.Technology evolves fast. Now you can keep up. Future-proof your technology with the Buy Back Program! UPDATE: Groupon went with the Timothy Hutton/Tibet ad in the third quarter. The initial reaction on Twitter was less than positive:



EARLIER POST: Groupon just launched this splash page featuring celebrity “Public Service Announcements” for their service. (Featuring Cuba Gooding Jr, Elizabeth Hurley, and Timothy Hutton)

The company purchased a last-minute, second-half ad on tonight’s Super Bowl and it’s likely that one of these — or a similar one based on the same concept will air tonight.

They also have ad time in the pre-game show and during an episode of Glee after the game. Check this one out.

The concept: Saving money is as important as saving the rain forest.

Will folks unaccustomed to the Groupon attitude go for their funny jokes about serious subjects? Or will this “offbeat” humour just turn people off?

The ad also doesn’t really explain the Groupon concept very well, although maybe that’s not necessary at this point. We’ll see what people say after the game.

