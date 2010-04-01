Is Obamacare Going To Wallop The Only Set Of Businesses Creating Jobs?

Obamacare will impose a new mandate on employers to buy health insurance. Tiny businesses will be exempted. Large businesses already do this so it’s no big deal.



But the ones in the middle could face some difficulties and, as it turns out, according to ADP they’re the only group adding new employees right now.

Granted, others are improving, but they’re still cutting more than they’re hiring. And of course the mandate won’t kick in for some time, but far-looking businesses may get nervous about hiring right now, know that at some point it’s a major hike in their cost basis.

Thanks to Waverly Advisors for the breakdown:

