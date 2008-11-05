Is Obama Landslide In Dixville Notch Predictive?

Obama won Dixville Notch, NH, by a 15-6 landslide. West Wing viewers may have been duped into thinking this is predictive, but it isn’t, says Nate Silver at Five 30 Eight.



Is Dixville Notch predictive? In a word: No. There’s no historical relationship between the performances of the two major-party candidates In Dixville Notch and their performances in the rest of New Hampshire — never mind the rest of the country…Still, you’d rather be up 15-6 than down, wouldn’t you?

