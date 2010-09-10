Is Obama About To Get Rebuked By His Own Party On The Bush Tax Cuts?

Obama’s strong refusal to extend the Bush tax cuts for the rich may not be the end of this story.



David Dayen at FireDogLake notes that Ben Nelson of Nebraska has come out with a temporary across-the-board extension (thus including the rich), and it may be the Democrats are just too scared to fight the GOP on this issue.

Instead of Obama’s plan to keep the middle class tax cuts and eliminate the Bush ones, they may prefer the easy route of just extending them all.

We’ll see if Obama is willing to slam Democrats for being in the pocket of the rich when they bring this up.

