Norman Reedus on playing a rebooted Ghost Rider for Marvel: ‘Fingers crossed’

Do you want to see Norman Reedus as Ghost Rider? AMC, Columbia Pictures/Marvel

Norman Reedus has his “fingers crossed” about joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

While discussing “TWD,” Insider asked Reedus about a report that he’s in talks to play Ghost Rider.

Reedus said he hopes to hear something.

Is Norman Reedus joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe to play Ghost Rider?

“Fingers crossed,” Reedus told Insider Wednesday when asked if there was anything he could say about whether or not he has been cast as the Marvel character.

The “TWD” fan favorite has advice for fans who wish to see him join the MCU, quickly adding by phone, “Light a candle.”

Late December, website Giant Freakin’ Robot reported that Reedus signed on to play the antihero in the MCU. Reedus subsequently tweeted a link to an Instagram post on the report containing fan art of him as the character.

At the time, Reedus’ rep told Entertainment Weekly there was “no truth to this at this time.“

Regardless, the move prompted fans to back the actor in the role with a flurry of (pretty convincing) fan art.

“TWD” showrunner Angela Kang and chief content officer Scott M. Gimple quickly added their support on Twitter, adding fuel to the rumors that Reedus’ casting may be forthcoming.

Wednesday, when Insider told Reedus we hope to hear something soon about “Ghost Rider,” Reedus said, “Me too. Me too.”

In 2021, Reedus voiced his interest in playing the role to ComicBook.com, telling the site how he envisioned his character: “I want a fire skull. I want my face to turn into a fire skull and whip a chain around.”

Nicolas Cage previously played an iteration of the character named Johnny Blaze in two films, 2007’s “Ghost Rider” and its sequel “Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance.”

A stunt motorcycle rider who trades his soul to the devil in exchange for his father’s life, Blaze/Ghost Rider feels like a role Reedus was born to play.

One could argue that Reedus’ current AMC reality series, “Ride With Norman Reedus,” in which he travels to different destinations by motorcycle with pals, has been an elaborate audition tape in case Marvel ever wanted to reboot the character. “TWD” fans know Reedus’ character, Daryl Dixon, is also a motorcycle enthusiast.

Nic Cage as Ghost Rider vs Norman Reedus on ‘Ride With Norman Reedus.’ Columbia Pictures, Nicola Dove/AMC

If Reedus does join the MCU, he’d join a lengthy list of present and past “TWD” cast who have appeared in Marvel roles, including Cailey Fleming (“Loki”), Danai Gurira (“Black Panther”), Lauren Ridloff (“Eternals”), and Ross Marquand (“Avengers Endgame,” “What If…”).

But, for now, Reedus is preoccupied with another universe.

When we caught up with Reedus on Wednesday, he had the final season of “TWD” on his mind.

The actor, who has starred on the AMC series since its first season, said it’s starting to sink in that they’re getting to the end of the apocalyptic drama. The show is expected to wrap filming this spring.

“It’s kind of bittersweet, I have to tell you,” Reedus told Insider. “Despite the accomplishments — to be on air this long and be this popular this long and have such a great show — at the same time, I’ll probably be on the bathroom floor.”

Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon on season 1 vs. season 11 AMC, Josh Stringer/AMC

In 2020, the network announced the “TWD” would come to a close with its 11th season, news that shocked much of the cast, including Reedus, who previously told us he was the first of the cast to receive the news.

Even when “TWD” is over, Reedus is set to lead the show’s untitled “Carol and Daryl” spinoff alongside longtime costar Melissa McBride. Of course, there’s also the question of whether or not Reedus will also appear in one, or any, of the future “TWD” movies as well.

“TWD” returns to AMC on February 20. Episodes will stream a week early on AMC+ starting on February 13. You can follow along with our coverage here.