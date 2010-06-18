Is MySpace The New Bebo?

MySpace co-president Jason Hirschhorn will be leaving the company tomorrow.



This is mere months after he was promoted to co-president from chief product officer — after then-CEO Owen Van Natta got the boot — and barely a year after he joined the company.

No matter what the MySpace handlers say to the contrary, it’s pretty obvious the once-hot social network is a terrible mess and that it’s very unlikely it’s going to turn itself around.

So eventually News Corp. owner Rupert Murdoch and digital boss Jon Miller are going to have to get rid of it.

Will MySpace be the next Bebo — which AOL spent $850 million on in 2008 and now just sold for less than $10 million?

Or will Murdoch just shut it down to lose less face?

Related: MySpace Co-President Jason Hirschhorn Out

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.