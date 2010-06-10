Here's Why You Can't Count Money Owed To Social Security As Federal Debt

There was substantial push back yesterday against the notion that one can’t count ‘intragovernmental holdings’ when calculating the U.S. government’s net debt. (and thus U.S. net debt isn’t about to hit 100% of GDP)



As a recap, Intragovernmental holdings are funds which one part of the U.S. government owes to another; most notably which the U.S. federal government owes the Social Security Trust Fund. It is money that the government, as whole, owes itself. (See yesterday’s post for more background.)

Most people usually accept the notion that money you owe yourself isn’t net debt on a consolidated basis. This is mathematics. When a husband borrows money from his wife, the family as whole doesn’t increase its debt. When one department of a company borrows money from another, the company as a whole doesn’t just increase its debt either.

But the push back comes because many believe that since social security is expected to be a long-term liability for the U.S. government, we should somehow include money the government owes itself (intragovernmental holdings) as U.S. debt, despite the fact that they are simply loans within the government between internal entities. The complexity of social security and the difference between debt and expected outlays seems to be causing this confusion.

I hope to explain below why including intragovermental holdings is a flawed method both for calculating the government’s net debt and for appraising America’s future social security problem.

First of all, any robust metric of the U.S. government’s debt should not rise or fall just because the government chooses to sub-divide itself on paper into more or fewer units. For example, if the U.S. government decided tomorrow that the Social Security Trust Fund were no longer its own entity, and that it should simply be merged into the greater Federal government, on paper, then suddenly a large intragovernmental holding would disappear… and by the logic of those who want to include intragovernmental holdings as net debt, the U.S. government’s debt would suddenly fall dramatically. Just due to a change on the government’s organizational chart.

Your calculation of the government’s net debt shouldn’t rise or fall just because the government chooses to divide itself on paper into more or fewer units. Thus including intragovernmental holdings fails a basic test of robustness.

Secondly, there is a huge distinction between government debt obligations and expected government outlays. There’s a difference between what the government is obligated to pay via debt securities held by outside entities today and what government outlays are expected to be for retirees in the future. The U.S. will default if it doesn’t pay back U.S. treasury holders, but it won’t default if it cuts social security benefits. The U.S. isn’t obligated to pay future social security to nearly the same degree that it is obligated to pay back its Treasury securities. For example, it could feasibly remove social security outlays from some people while keeping it for others (imagine if benefits were removed for the wealthy but kept for the poor), but it can’t pick and choose which treasury holders to pay back. Moreover, U.S. debt obligations are a known quantity based on debt outstanding, whereas expected social security outlays are a function of estimates and how far you are willing to look into the future.

Thus, the misunderstanding in regards to intragovernmental holdings is the result of mixing up expected social security outlays with current net debt obligations. These are different in type. Debt is debt, while expected social security outlays are another kind of liability.

Does this mean we shouldn’t consider the implications of social security? Of course not, it’s a huge problem, but we need to place America’s problems in the correct buckets if we are to understand the situation accurately. There’s the debt ‘bucket’, and then there’s the social security outlays bucket. Don’t forget there are also other future government outlays which society currently expects, such as for defence or education. So there are other problem ‘buckets’ which will strain America’s finances as well. Yet we don’t lump these in as ‘debt’ and add them to our estimate of current U.S. government debt. If you mixed all these things together, the resulting number would no longer be ‘debt’, but rather an amalgam of different financial items.

In fact, even if you want to consider the threat social security poses to America’s financial stability, using the intragovernmental holdings value we’ve contested still doesn’t work. Intragovernmental holdings don’t represent America’s future expected social security outlays at all, they just represent loans within the government.

If one wants to truly consider future projected social security outlays and how they’ll impact the U.S., then this will be a separate number, beyond U.S. government debt obligations. Future expected social security outlays will be a far larger number than the ‘intragovernmental holdings’ value, and you can make the number as ugly as the distance you’re willing to look out into the future. Do you want to calculate it for the next 30 years? 50 years? 100 years? The expected social security outlays number will be the result of the time frame you wish to use, plus many other estimates. It’s far, far different from a true debt obligation which is based on the principal value (known today) of U.S. government bonds which the government will have to pay others (and whereby it will default if it doesn’t).

Both U.S. government debt and social security deserve substantial attention, they are huge problems for the U.S., but the best solutions will be reached by taking care to make an accurate assessment of each and recognising that they are different types of problems.

Including intragovermental holdings as ‘debt’ fails across the board. It A) creates a broken calculation whereby paper changes to the government’s organizational chart will radically alter your calculated debt value, B) misconstrues what debt is and C) doesn’t even provide an accurate appraisal of the social security problem. Finally, you’d be double counting if you included intragovernmental holdings as net government debt while then also estimating total expected social security outlays as a problem as well. It just doesn’t work.

