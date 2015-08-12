We definitively solved the debate over whether you can still eat cheese with mould on it

Shutterstock Can you eat this?

When is cheese expired?

This question is a controversial topic in the food world. Some people say they scrape the mould off cheese and eat it, while others won’t touch it past the expiration date.

We consulted an expert to find out how long cheese is safe to eat.

Kantha Shelke, a food scientist for Corvus Blue LLC and spokesperson for the Institute of Food Technologists, pointed out the specifics to Business Insider.

Given the apparent dangers of eating certain molds, it’s important to know what to use, what to toss, and what to cut off and use.

Immediately toss these moldy cheeses

Shelke highlights soft cheeses — like cream cheese, cottage cheese, and ricotta cheese, as well as cheeses that has been shredded, sliced, or crumbled as ones you should toss if they get moldy.

“Mould can send threads throughout soft and shredded cheeses and also support the growth of harmful bacteria, such as brucella, listeria, e. coli, and salmonella…all of which can make one very sick,” she said.

But feel free to eat these moldy cheeses

“Mould on some cheeses such as Danish Blue, Brie and Camembert and in cheeses like Gorgonzola, Stilton, and Roquefort contribute to their flavour and are safe to consume,” Shelke explained. “Moldy Parmesan rind may be safely used in hot and bubbling soups and stews for flavour and additional texture. “

Cut off the mould before eating these cheeses

“When mould appears on semi soft and hard cheeses like cheddar, colby, and Swiss,” Shelke said, it’s ok to ahead and eat it. But — there are important tips to which you should pay heed before excising the mould from your cheese.

“Be sure to cut away the moldy part and [clean] the knife after each cut to avoid recontimatination. Cut off at least half an inch around and below the moldy areas. Wrap the trimmed cheese in a new package to help keep it mould free for longer,” she explained.

However, if you’re doubtful, Shelke advises that it is “better to be safe than sorry when it comes to moldy foods and cheeses. If you have any doubts, ask an expert at a cheese store and if one is not handy, then it is best to throw the cheese away.”

NOW WATCH: Subway made 2 mistakes that are destroying its business



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.