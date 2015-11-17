MITT ROMNEY: Thanks, but I'm still not running for president

Former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney (R) batted down the latest speculation that he could make a late entry into the 2016 presidential race.

During a Monday-morning interview on the “Today” show, the 2012 Republican nominee was pressed if there were “any circumstances” that would lead to him leaping into the fray.

“I’ve said it. I’ll say it again today, which is: I’m not running. I’m not planning on running,” Romney said, shaking his head.

Romney’s interview was focused on last week’s terror attacks in Paris and critiquing President Barack Obama for not doing enough to push back against the Islamic State group, also known as ISIS, that claimed credit for the massacre.

Romney insisted he was not laying the foundation for a future campaign, however.

“This is an issue of great consequence,” Romney said. “And the fact is I care about the country. When you run for president as I have, and you lose, it doesn’t mean you stop caring. I care very deeply. And I’m concerned that what the president is doing is not conducive to America remaining safe. This continuation is not acceptable.”

Last week, The Washington Post reported that some desperate Republicans were discussing drafting Romney into the 2016 race in order to thwart the the two front-runners, real-state mogul Donald trump and retired neurosurgeon Ben Carson.

But Romney maintains that he is firmly on the sidelines. Right before his “Today” interview ended, Romney was pressed one more time if there was anything that could change his mind on the race.

“No,” he replied with a laugh. “I’m very much engaged in the political battles. But I’m doing it as a supporter of Republicans … rather than as an active candidate.”

Watch below:

