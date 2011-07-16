Is Microsoft About To Dump Windows?

Photo: Dylan Love

Unusual news from Microsoft’s Worldwide Partner Conference.Andy Lees, President of the Windows Phone division of Microsoft, said that the company is aiming to have a “single ecosystem” for PCs, phones, tablets, and television.



Sources told Nilay Patel of This Is My Next that Microsoft is also seriously considering dropping the Windows brand name when the transition happens.

This demonstrates some serious effort on Microsoft’s part to throw a jab back at Apple, which has implemented its own “ecosystem” between iPhone, iPad, computer, and television under the umbrella of iOS.

Imagine a world without the Windows brand. It would be the end of an era, to be sure, but whatever they institute in its place could be a solid contender against Apple.

