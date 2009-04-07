Is Michael Arrington Building A Digg Killer?

What is TechCrunch Spy? The URL spy.techcrunch.com is showing up in our referral logs.

We don’t know what it is, but it wouldn’t surprise us if TechCrunch proprietor Michael Arrington was trying to build a news aggregator, à la Digg, Reddit, Mahalo, etc. Perhaps this is what he came up with when he was on vacation in Hawaii.

Last summer, the company tried to start a tech news aggregator using Reddit’s open-source software, but has since shut it down because no one used it.

Here’s spy.techcrunch.com in our referral log:

When you go to the TechCrunch Spy site, it takes you to a sign in screen. The HTML source doesn’t lend many clues, either.

Update: Astute commenter Daniel Pritchett might have the answer: An app called “Spy” that tracks social media conversations. TechCrunch would presumably use this to come up with story ideas or track conversations about its stories on the Web.

