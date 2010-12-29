Is Mayor Bloomberg's Block The Only One To Be Plowed In NYC?

Glynnis MacNicol
bloomberg block

 

Probably not, but it certainly doesn’t look good, especially when by all accounts much of Brooklyn is still in chaos (below).

The NYT City Room blog is having a field day with comparisons.   But in all seriousness, Bloomberg looks to be taking a big political hit with this one.  New York City should not be ground to a halt by one (admittedly) big snowstorm.

 

bloomberg block

