Is Massive Chaos About To Break Out In Egypt Once Mubarak Speaks?

Don’t want to get anyone too alarmed, but this is something to worry about, perhaps.



According to Al Arabiya, the army says it’s prepared to act if the protesters don’t accept plans by Mubarak to hand over power to VP Omar Suleiman.

We don’t know what that means, technically, but here’s the thing: After all this revolutionary zeal, it’s hard to imagine a handover to a hand-picked VP going over all that well, especially if it’s not accompanied by something else very specific.

It seems conceivable that chaos could break loose after the speech.

