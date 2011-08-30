Is marriage in your genes?





The purpose of this study is to measure the importance of the background for marital status. The role of unobserved circumstances, including the genes, is of particular interest. Unobserved heterogeneity is, as expected, found to be important for marital status. The results for monozygotic (identical) and dizygotic (fraternal) twins indicate an important genetic component in marital status. The genetic inheritance of marital status is found to be particularly strong for females.

Source: “Marital status and unobserved heterogeneity: Do twins suggest a genetic inheritance?” from Applied Economics Letters, Volume 17, Issue 6, 2010

