Is Mark Zuckerberg Reading David Beckham's Autobiography?

Chinese state media has published a photograph of Mark Zuckerberg’s desk at Facebook HQ, and there are two rather interesting things sitting on it.

First off, you can clearly see a copy of a book written by the President of China sitting on Zuckerberg’s desk. That was likely strategically placed because he was being visited by Lu Wei, China’s top internet regulator.

But it’s a different book on the desk that has been raising eyebrows.

CNN producer Ravi Hiranand spotted that buried underneath another pile of books is what appears to be a copy of English footballer David Beckham’s autobiography.

Here’s a zoomed-in look at that section of the photo:

And here’s a photo of the 2013 edition of Beckham’s autobiography:

The font certainly looks the same, and the size of the book seems about right.

We reached out to Facebook to ask if Mark Zuckerberg is reading David Beckham’s autobiography and will update this post if we hear back.

