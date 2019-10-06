It's official! 'The Walking Dead' fan favourite Lauren Cohan is returning to the show on season 10

Victoria Will/AMC Lauren Cohan is returning to ‘The Walking Dead’ on season 10.

After leaving the show last season, fan favourite Lauren Cohan is reprising her role on “The Walking Dead” as Maggie Rhee.

The announcement was made Saturday at New York Comic Con‘s panel for the AMC series.

Cohan went undercover in cosplay as one of “TWD” characters Negan, with a mask on. When she was invited on stage, she took off the mask, surprising the crowd to announce her return.

Showrunner Angela Kang told Insider on Thursday “there’s a lot more story to tell with Maggie.”

During the panel, it was also announced that Paola Lázaro will join the show as Princess, a character from the comics.

It’s official! Lauren Cohan is coming back to “The Walking Dead.”

The return was announced Saturday morning during AMC’s panel for the zombie series, which Insider attended. At the panel’s very end, a masked fan in Negan cosplay took the stage to take a selfie with the cast. Cohan took off the mask to confirm she’s coming back to the series.

Cohan has played Maggie Greene on “TWD” since season two. She became the wife of Glenn Rhee and the two had a child together who he never got to see named Hershel.

“I’ve been saying that we think that there’s a lot more story to tell with Maggie and I absolutely love Lauren so there will be more to come on that,” “TWD” showrunner Angela Kang told Insider on Thursday ahead of the season 10 panel.

Jackson Lee Davis/AMC Maggie was formerly the leader of the Hilltop.

Cohan quietly left “The Walking Dead” on season nine, episode five, “What Comes After.” It was also the last episode for Andrew Lincoln, who played Rick Grimes, on the series.

At the time, TV Guide reported her decision to leave the zombie drama after eight seasons was due to money. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actress was “not happy with the offers” she was receiving from AMC.

Cohan then joined ABC series “Whiskey Cavalier” as a lead. The series was cancelled after one season. In May, at the Disney upfronts, ABC network president Karey Burke told Insider it was the last show that they decided to cancel. Burke went on to tell Insider the show simply wasn’t hitting in the time slot when it aired at 10 p.m.

“The Walking Dead” had always left the door open for Rhee to return to the series. Her character was written off as having joined the mysterious Georgie’s group.

In February, “TWD” showrunner Angela Kang told Insider they were still having conversations about bringing Cohan back either on the show or somewhere in the larger “Walking Dead” universe.

Cohan’s return to the series comes as Danai Gurira, who plays Michonne, gets ready to depart the show later this season.

Gene Page/AMC As one fan favourite returns, another one leaves.

That wasn’t the only big “Walking Dead” news to come out of New York Comic Con on Saturday.

Kang also announced that the series will be back for an 11th season.

Paola Lázaro (“Lethal Weapon”) will also be joining the show as comic character Princess (yes, that’s her name).

Laura Cavanaugh/FilmMagic Paola Lázaro in 2016.

Princess is introduced in Robert Kirkman’s “The Walking Dead” comic in issue No. 171. Her full name is Juanita Sanchez and is from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Image Comics/Skybound Princess appears on the cover of issue No. 171.

“The Walking Dead” season 10 premiere airs on AMC at 9 p.m. on Sunday. You can follow along with our show coverage here.

