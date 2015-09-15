There's drama between the most famous guys on Vine after a major tour announced a comeback

Shutterstock/Twitter Gird your loins — Magcon is making a comeback.

The Vine star tour “Magcon” looks to be officially making a comeback.

20-year-old Vine superstar Cameron Dallas, who most recently won the Teen Choice Awards for Best Viner and Choice Male Web Star, announced last month that he was revamping the much-beloved event this fall, but not every internet celebrity once associated with the massive money-making convention is happy about its return — or with Dallas.

Magcon stands for “Meet and greet convention,” and gives the fans of Vine stars an opportunity to buy expensive tickets ($US30-150) to massive convention centres for the chance to take selfies with their favourite internet personalities.

“Tour coming soon… (Hopefully November),” he tweeted to his 5.26 million fans, using the hashtag #MagconInNovember.

That tweet already has over 27,000 retweets and nearly 44,000 favourites.