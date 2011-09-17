Is Larry Page As Bored With Google+ As The Rest Of Us?

Photo: Dylan Love

It’s been a month since Larry Page has publicly posted anything to his Google+ profile, reports NetworkWorld.It’s possible that Page is just staying out of public light, sharing things privately.



He could also be lurking, entirely engaged with what’s happening on Google+ but simply not sharing things.

It’s also quite likely that he’s simply too busy as CEO to spend time on Google+.

Or maybe he’s just bored with it.

By comparison, Sergey Brin, Page’s cofounder, posted his last public update on August 29.

Does this look bad? Let us know in the comments!

