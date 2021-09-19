‘The Walking Dead’ star says Rick is Judith’s ‘dad’ even if she learned Shane is her biological father: ‘He raised her’

Though Rick raised Judith (Cailey Fleming) on “TWD,” she’s biologically his best friend’s daughter.

Fleming told Insider if Judith learned Shane was her biological dad, it wouldn’t change anything.

She said Rick’s “her daddy,” in every sense of the word.

If Judith ever learned that Rick (Andrew Lincoln) wasn’t her biological father on “TWD” it wouldn’t matter, Cailey Fleming tells Insider.

“I do not think it would change anything except for the fact that she knew,” Fleming, who has played Judith Grimes on the AMC series since season nine, recently told Insider when asked how Judith may react if she were to learn that Shane (Rick’s ex-best friend) was her biological father.

Shane is seen in a season two photo of ‘TWD’ eyeing up Rick and Lori. AMC

“Rick is her dad,” said Fleming, in every sense of the word. “He raised her, she grew up with him, and I definitely don’t think it would change anything. That’s her daddy.”

Rick is seen reading to Judith on season nine, episode three of ‘TWD.’ Gene Page/AMC

On season seven, episode four of “TWD,” Rick shockingly revealed to his partner, Michonne (Danai Gurira), that he knew that the daughter he was raising likely wasn’t his own.

Rick tells Michonne he knows that Judith isn’t his. AMC

As a refresher, here’s the speech Rick gave to Michonne at the time:

“My friend, his name was Shane, him and Lori they were together. They thought I was dead. I know Judith isn’t mine. I know it. I love her. She’s my daughter, but she isn’t mine. I had to accept that. I did. So I could keep her alive. I’ll die before she does and I hope that’s a long time from now, so I can raise her and protect her and teach her how to survive.”

Rick watches from afar as Judith and Michonne spar with sticks on season nine, episode three of ‘TWD.’ Gene Page/AMC

Lincoln told Entertainment Weekly in 2016 that former showrunner Scott Gimple let him in on the reveal before he received a script for season seven.

In the same interview, executive producer David Alpert told EW he didn’t think there would ever be a reason for Rick to ever tell Judith that he’s not her father “unless she grows up and she has that big Shane beard,” he joked.

Rick is currently missing in “TWD” universe and is expected to be featured in the Rick Grimes’ “Walking Dead” movies.

While everyone else on the show believes Rick to be dead, Judith is keeping one of the series’ biggest secrets. Her mom, Michonne, went off in search of Rick after finding clues that he may still be alive.

Michonne spotted Rick’s boots on her final episode of ‘TWD.’ AMC

For now, Judith is holding out hope that Michonne will find her father safe.

When asked if Judith may tell anyone else what Michonne is really up to, it sounds like that’s not in the cards.

“She’s definitely afraid that she’s she’s going to lose everybody that she has, especially her Uncle Daryl,” Fleming said. “She probably does want to tell somebody because they might know something that she doesn’t know, but she probably doubts it.”

You can follow along with our “TWD” coverage here.