Will Joe Lieberman's Next WikiLeaks Target Be The New York Times?

Meet Joe Lieberman, friend to every embarrassed politician in the country.

After taking credit for successfully pressuring Amazon to pull its hosting support of WikiLeaks and ‘persuading’ the company that provided visualizations of the leaked documents to pull them from the web, Lieberman apparently has his eye on the NYT.

Earlier today on Fox News Lieberman had this to say:

“I certainly believe WikiLeaks has violated the espionage act. But then what about the news organisations, including the NYT, that accepted it and distributed it. I’m not here to make a final judgment on that. But to me the New York Times has committed at least an act of bad citizenship, but whether they have committed a crime I think that bears very intensive inquiry by the Justice Department.”

Last week the New Yorker‘s Amy Davidson anxiously wondered whether Lieberman could apply the same pressure he did to Amazon et al. to publications like the New Yorker.

One wonders if Lieberman feels that he, or any Senator, can call in the company running The New Yorker‘s printing presses when we are preparing a story that includes leaked classified material, and tell it to stop us. The circumstances are different, but not so different as to be really reassuring.

Of course, as WikiLeaks has so ably demonstrated, printing presses are somewhat irrelevant. But the concern is the same. Video below.

