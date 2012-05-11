Is Joe Biden Running For President In 2016?

That’s what Slate’s editor-in-chief Jacob Weisberg thinks.



Here’s what he tweeted just a few minutes ago:

While it is all just speculation for now, a Biden 2016 ticket doesn’t seem out of the realm of possibility, and the Washington Post even argued today that Biden’s recent gaffe over same-sex marriages could have been an attempt to bolster his position on the issue in advance of a potential 2016 run.

The Vice President himself has said that he doesn’t know whether he will run or not. In an interview with NBC’s Meet The Press last Sunday, he joked that he and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton would “run as a team” before adding, more seriously, “I don’t know whether I’m gonna run, and Hillary doesn’t know whether she’s gonna run.”

