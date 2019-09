The US Dollar is down this morning.

Some could attribute the falling US Dollar to the improving situation in Europe.



Others say it could be Obama’s choice for vice-chair of the Federal Reserve, Janet Yellen. She’s dovish and rates will stay low if she has anything to say about it.

Photo: FinViz

