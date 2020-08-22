Jake Paul's followers think he's shooting a music video about the FBI raid on his Calabasas mansion

Eric Espada/Getty Images YouTube star Jake Paul’s home was raided by the FBI earlier this month.

Fans are speculating that Jake Paul is making a music video about the August 5 FBI raid on his home.

On Wednesday, an entertainment industry professional advertised a casting call for a “major production” with Jake Paul.

The post was then deleted, and the original poster told Insider that he was not, in fact, working with Paul.

Backstage, a platform for working actors and creatives, also advertised a casting for a “Jake Paul video reenacting his recent run-in with the law.”

Representatives for Paul and Backstage did not return Insider’s requests for comment.

It remains unclear whether the YouTube star is affiliated with any of the advertised projects.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Just weeks after YouTuber Jake Paul’s controversial music video shoot drew criticism from the mayor of Calabasas, his fans and critics alike are convinced that the 23-year-old is shooting another video this weekend – this time, depicting the FBI raid of his Calabasas mansion earlier in the month.

The raid happened on August 5, as TMZ first reported. Footage of agents outside Paul’s residence and officials seizing weapons from the property made headlines at the time.

Speculation about a new music video from Paul began on Wednesday when Instagram user @kingsllaw posted a story advertising a search for female talent for a “major production” involving Jake Paul.

“Looking for girls for a music video on Saturday. Major production. Jake Paul. DM for info,” the post read.

YouTuber Tyler Oakley, who has recently spoken out online about fellow influencers’ partying and “disgusting” behaviour amid the coronavirus pandemic, re-posted a screenshot of the story to Twitter, tagging Paul and inquiring about safety measures during the supposed shoot.

“hi @jakepaul! what coronavirus precautions will you be taking for this shoot? considering your last music video shoot had no social distancing whatsoever, i’m sure the @MayorOfLA is curious as well,” he wrote.

hi @jakepaul! what coronavirus precautions will you be taking for this shoot? considering your last music video shoot had no social distancing whatsoever, i’m sure the @MayorOfLA is curious as well. https://t.co/0TDPckf1Yg — tyler oakley (@tyleroakley) August 19, 2020

The Instagram user, however, removed the story and told Insider that he was not working with Paul on an upcoming shoot, clarifying that the posting was in reference to “a rapper from New York.”

Online speculation about Paul’s music video plans continued, however, when a casting opportunity was posted on Backstage, a platform for performing artists and creatives seeking employment.

The posting, titled “Jake Paul Music Video,” describes the production as “a music video for Jake Paul which will be reenacting his recent run in with the law.”

The post went on to specify that production would be looking for two male actors located in Los Angeles; one to play the role of “FBI Agent” and another to play the role of “Paparazzi.”

Backstage A recent Backstage posting described an upcoming video project as ‘a music video for Jake Paul.’

It remains unclear, however, if the posting is actually affiliated with the YouTube star. In a subsection of the site’s Terms of Service, Backstage says that job descriptions, references, postings, and materials on the website “do not imply endorsement” by the platform. Additionally, Backstage “makes no representations or warranties” regarding the “completeness, accuracy, currency, or reliability of any content supplied by third parties,” which includes site users.

Backstage and representatives for Jake Paul did not respond to Insider’s requests for comment.

Paul made headlines earlier this month when his Calabasas mansion was searched by the FBI

TMZ reported on August 5 that Paul’s home had been raided by the FBI, providing footage ofarmed agents gathering outside the residence and several law enforcement officials seizing weapons from the property. A representative for the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department confirmed to Insider that their agents assisted by transporting seized firearms off the premises, but were otherwise not involved.

A spokesperson for the FBI told Insider the warrant affidavit is sealed, but also confirmed that the raids are in connection with investigations into looting that took place at a Scottsdale, Arizona, mall in May 2020 during the protests over the killing of George Floyd. At the time, Paul and his videographer posted and then deleted footage of the YouTuber joining crowds gathering at the shopping centre, breaking into stores, vandalizing walls, and stealing merchandise.

Paul addressed the raids – and what he described as “rumours” surrounding the investigation – in a short video on August 12 in which he said that the raid on his home was “entirely related to the Arizona looting situation.”

“There are rumours about it having to do with so many other things that have nothing to do with me or my character, and the s— that people are making up is absolutely absurd,” he said at the time.

Read more:

Jake Paul addressed the FBI raid on his Calabasas mansion, claiming he’s removed people who do ‘malicious things’ from his life

Jake Paul doesn’t know if he’ll stop partying during the coronavirus pandemic, but says ‘our leadership is failing us’

Jake Paul’s new music video features footage from a party condemned by the mayor of Calabasas, where mask-less influencers swung from heavy machinery

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.