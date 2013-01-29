Is It Too Late For Djokovic To Catch Nadal And Federer?

After winning his fourth Australian Open this weekend, Novak Djokovic now has six career Grand Slam titles and has won five of the last nine Grand Slams. But at age 25, is it too little, too late to catch up to this generation’s most dominant tennis players?



Below is a look at how Djokovic’s Grand Slam titles compare to those of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. While Djokovic is enjoying a similar level of success that the other two did at this age, he got off to a slow start, not winning his second Slam until just before his 24th birthday. Federer had already won five Slams and Nadal had seven before turning 24.

Data via ATPWorldTour.com

