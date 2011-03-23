I am writing this because I have found lots of other search engines that seem to provide better results than Google, but for some reason, Google is still number 1. Hence my question: is it too late for a competitor to beat Google in the search engine market?



I believe that it isn’t too late to beat Google. After all, no company can stay number 1 forever. Critics always say that Google has no lock-in; users can just simply jump to another search engine if they want to. However, it will be one heck of an uphill battle if a startup search engine wants to beat Big G. For one, Google maintains a massive index of websites.

For a startup to index a similar amount of webpages as Google, it will requires hundreds of millions (if not billions) of dollars in investments on servers. Indexing the web is such a big job that even Yahoo is given up on it. We all know that if you have a vastly incomplete database of webpages, your search results will be poor (unless you’re a meta search engine).

Despite what critics say, Google does have lock-in. They don’t have physical lock-in (e.g. hard to change hardware, lower prices), but they have physicological lock-in. I’ve seen this happen before. Even Google admits that their search results are getting worse. I’ve once suggested to a friend to try a new and better search engine (called DuckDuckGo). My friend (a computer nerd) refused to believe that another search engine could provide better search results than Google, even when I showed it to him in front of his very own eyes. This brings me to the point that people believe, if something can’t be found on Google, it can’t be found anywhere else.

This post originally appeared on weVICTORY’s wiki search engine.

Please post your comments below. Do you think someone can defeat Google, and how hard will that be?

