A woman disrupting an antiquated financial industry reveals one subtle sign it's time to leave your job

Cynthia Loh is mixing things up.

As the general manager for Betterment for Business (B4B), Loh is one of the five women behind robo-adviser Betterment’s new 401(k) business line.

Before being hired in July to launch the new business line, Loh was the director of sales and business development at the healthcare tech startup ZocDoc. Prior to that, she worked for the investment management firm Pimco in New York.

Speaking with Business Insider about how Betterment’s concerted effort to assemble a diverse team led to the organic formation of the all-women B4B, Loh provided some insight that could help anyone identify if they’re in the right job:

“Someone told me a long time ago, if you’re at a company … and there’s no one there that you want to be, it’s time to move on.”

She continues: “So hopefully now we’re working in a much more diverse environment where there are women you can aspire to be.”

Loh credits the “diversity of thought” among the larger Betterment team for creating an environment that empowers women in particular.

“I think it’s been really nice to be a part of a team where you see women helping women, which you don’t necessarily see a lot of in tech or finance because there’s not that many women,” Loh told Business Insider. “Having come primarily from a finance background, it was primarily male-dominated, and I felt that much more.”

