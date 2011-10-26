Is It Time to Boycott, I Mean, Occupy Christmas?

Amazon is down almost 50 dollars per share today, as this is being written. 3M is down, and you need sticky supplies to operate business and mail packages. Is it time to #occupychristmas by cutting our spending and debt?



Carlos Slim, the richest man in the world, has said there is too much money flowing to Wall Street and not enough money flowing to main street. Boycotting Christmas by cutting back on spending is an effective way to protest this fraud, but is not the only way to do this. Here are some ideas:

1. Instead of buying something made elsewhere in the world, take your family out for a good meal, or a play, or a staycation, or buy something that originates in the United States. We now see pet stores that have only USA made pet food. The goal of this is not to punish the free trade, but to punish financial bailouts that did nothing for main street and punish poor quality.

2. Look for quality and if made in the USA, buy it. You can just buy fewer but more well made items.

3. Don’t buy on credit at all and you will not be stressed about what is really a PR campaign to make other people rich at your miserable, suffering expense.

4. Wait to the very last minute to buy. Don’t let the inventory go low. Let it build and build. Retailers will unload stuff if they have to, at bargain prices.

We have a major problem in the United States. Our commodity costs are too high and are going higher. People who believe inflation is the answer want your costs to go up. The government must get money into the hands of main street. I thought of the idea of the Government Gift Card, but you never know what may work. Buy American with any stimulus you get. Buy less, but buy quality.

It was reported a while back that 45 per cent of Americans would have trouble paying for Christmas gifts this year. In fact, Walmart and Kmart are back into the layaway game. That game was no longer played when easy money gave everyone a credit card. But it’s back. And those 45 per cent should not take the risk of going into debt to make this holiday happen.

If wages do not reflect costs in our society, there are only a few solutions for mainstreet. One is to live multigenerationally. Spare costs in basic necessities and it can free up money for discretionary items. Of course people should still consider buying American so the product lasts longer. Another is to just drive less and use fewer resources. Another is to go to the store less frequently.

With many two bit politicians wanting everyone to pay tax, we know that the churn of speculation is real and is a tax in itself, as commodities are artificially priced high. Stop the speculation and many who don’t pay tax could pay it. This is pretty simple really.

America can squeeze retailers and squeeze the government policy of pushing jobs offshore, by simply boycotting stuff made from those jobs. It is really a no brainer. Yes, I think #occupychristmas is a concept that Americans can use to channel anger at our institutions.

We can control the large financial institutions by shunning their products. We can control the large retail institutions by not buying so much from them. We can even create jobs by demanding made in the USA. It happened in dog food.

Americans will not accept lower wages without the price of goods and shelter reflecting those wages. But Wall Street and its patsy government want their cake and eat it too. They want you to work for less money, while paying more for your house and gas. It is time to fight back mainstreet. #occupychristmas seems to me to be the best way to continue the battle.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.