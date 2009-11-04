The Bears Are Blowing It Again

The market ended mixed today, but it sure felt like a win for the bulls.



Or to put it another way, it seems as though, once again, the bears have blow the moment. Last week was unsettling for the market, with huge declines on both Friday and Wednesday. Today was supposed to be a big down day, but it never really materialised. Again, it ended mixed.

We’re with The Pragmatic Capitalist, which notes the the market still seems unstoppable, and that this pause in the market is just like the last one — another chance to spring forward.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.