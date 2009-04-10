Is It That Hard To Keep Protesters Out?

Seriously, we just want to know one thing: Is it that hard to prevent Code Pink protesters from interrupting everything?



Really, all it takes is a little profiling skills: Middle-aged lady, short-cropped hair, dark rim glasses, wearing all black. Oh, and they’re carrying a big pink sign! Why is security so bad these days.

The latest victim is Larry Summers.

Screencap courtesy of Fox Biz.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.