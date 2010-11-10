Is It Possible Microsoft Only Sold 40,000 Phones Yesterday?

Microsoft sold just 40,000 Windows Phone 7 phones yesterday according to TheStreet.com which cites “a market research source who tracks phone sales.”



If Microsoft had a weak day, it could be thanks to its decision to launch on a Monday. It’s better to launch on Friday, says TheStreet.com.

It could also be that nobody wants a Windows Phone 7 phone! We’ll see in the next few months.

For some context, Apple had 600,000 pre-orders for iPhone 4 on its first day. And it sold 110,000 per day on average last year.

Google says it is activating over 200,000 phones per day.

