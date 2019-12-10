How many periods you can miss before you should worry

gpointstudio/Shutterstock You are an increased risk of health complications.

If you’ve missed a couple of periods, that can be normal. However, if you’ve missed more than three in a row and don’t know the cause, you should consider consulting a doctor because it could be harmful to your health.

If you’re using a birth control implant or injection and you’ve missed several periods in a row you could be at risk of bone loss.

Pregnancy, excessive exercise, certain medications, and menopause are some of the common reasons why you might miss your period.

This article was reviewed by Rhonia Gordon, MD, who is a clinical assistant professor with the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at NYU Langone.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Missing one or two periods is completely normal, and not generally a cause for concern. But if you’ve missed more than a few months, it’s time to see your doctor.

Why you don’t want to go too long without your period

Missing your period for more than a few months could be a sign of something more serious.

“Absent periods due to long-term use of the Depo-Provera injection and Nexplanon implant, both forms of birth control, can lead to bone loss,” says Regina Cardaci, PhD, RN, at NYU Rory Meyers College of Nursing.

Although missing your menstrual cycle does not cause ovarian cancer, Dr. Janette Nesheiwat, MD, a family and emergency doctor, says there may be a link with a history of irregular cycles.

Because of the increased risk of serious health complications, she recommends seeing your doctor if you miss more than two periods. “Early evaluation and diagnosis can possibly lead to better outcomes,” says Nesheiwat.

Why you might miss a period

Amenorrhea is the term doctors refer to when a woman has missed three or more menstrual periods in a row.

It makes sense to chalk up a missed period to pregnancy if you’re sexually active. But the list of what causes amenorrhea is a lot longer than you might think, says Dr. Sherry Ross, an obstetrician-gynecologist at Providence Saint John’s Health Centre.

Pregnancy and breastfeeding : Pregnancy is the most common cause of a missed period. Also, if you’re breastfeeding, it’s not uncommon to miss your period. You should resume regular periods when you stop breastfeeding.

: Pregnancy is the most common cause of a missed period. Also, if you’re breastfeeding, it’s not uncommon to miss your period. You should resume regular periods when you stop breastfeeding. Hormonal birth control : Ross says one of the side-effects of low-dose birth control pills is a light or non-existent period. Progesterone-only forms of contraception like the Mirena IUD, Nexplanon implant, and Deprovera may also cause light or non-existent periods.

: Ross says one of the side-effects of low-dose birth control pills is a light or non-existent period. Progesterone-only forms of contraception like the Mirena IUD, Nexplanon implant, and Deprovera may also cause light or non-existent periods. Excessive exercise, weight change, stress : These can offset hormones and cause you to miss one or more cycles. “One of these hormones is called leptin and is produced in fatty tissue. Excessive exercising and drastic weight changes can decrease the body fat causing this and other hormones to drop contributing to irregular periods,” says Ross. Lightening up your exercise routine and gaining the appropriate amount of weight can help restore your menstrual cycle.

: These can offset hormones and cause you to miss one or more cycles. “One of these hormones is called leptin and is produced in fatty tissue. Excessive exercising and drastic weight changes can decrease the body fat causing this and other hormones to drop contributing to irregular periods,” says Ross. Lightening up your exercise routine and gaining the appropriate amount of weight can help restore your menstrual cycle. Hormonal problems : Polycystic ovary syndrome and premature ovarian failure are both conditions that are a result of an imbalance in your sex hormones, which prevents you from releasing an egg on a regular schedule, and therefore, disrupts your menstruation cycle. Another condition called Cushing’s disease happens when there’s too much of the stress hormone, cortisol, in your blood which has also been known to reduce the number of periods in women with the condition.

: Polycystic ovary syndrome and premature ovarian failure are both conditions that are a result of an imbalance in your sex hormones, which prevents you from releasing an egg on a regular schedule, and therefore, disrupts your menstruation cycle. Another condition called Cushing’s disease happens when there’s too much of the stress hormone, cortisol, in your blood which has also been known to reduce the number of periods in women with the condition. Certain medications : At high doses, ibuprofen and naproxen, both anti-inflammatories, reduce the production of a chemical called prostaglandins that trigger the uterus to contract and shed the uterine lining each month. This may result in lighter periods.

: At high doses, ibuprofen and naproxen, both anti-inflammatories, reduce the production of a chemical called prostaglandins that trigger the uterus to contract and shed the uterine lining each month. This may result in lighter periods. Menopause: Perimenopause and menopause will disrupt your menstrual cycle. If you’re between the age of 45 and 55 and you’ve gone 12 months without a period, the cause is likely menopause. Perimenopause, or pre-menopause, occurs around 40.

Related stories about birth control and pregnancy:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.