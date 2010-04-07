Is It Just Us Or Have There Been Far Too Many Quakes Lately?

The Wall Street Journal has a great interactive graphic that sums up the quakes we’ve had so far in 2010. It shows that we’ve had 18 major earthquakes ranging from 4.0 to 8.8 on the Richter scale. The very recent Baja, California quake was 7.7.



In some places we been fortunate enough to see little damage, yet others are still suffering the economic consequences, such as in Haiti and to a far lesser extent Mexico and the U.S. right now.

Here’s a snapshot of what we’ve seen so far.

For more detail, see the interactive WSJ piece here (subscription required) >

