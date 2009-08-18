Is It Just A Breather?

The sell-off is showing no signs of letting up, as the NASDAQ is down over 2.5%, followed by the S&P 500 down 3.14% and the Dow off just 1.74%. WIth a little over 90 minutes to go, it looks like the week is destined to get off onto a really ugly start.
So, question for the crowd: Is this it? How many of you feel we’ve actually broken the downturn, and how many people think this is just a breather?
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.