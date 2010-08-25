Is It Frightening That Spain Is Using Social Security To Fund Its Bond Sales?

Photo: chrischappelear on flickr

We’ll keep this one short, since it’s more of a question…Ambrose Evans-Pritchard notes with alarm that the Spanish Social Security system is being usd to mop up government bonds that otherwise might not be easily sold on the open market. The implication is that savers are stealthily being used to prop up an insolvent system.



That may be true, but it also seems like the norm in developed countries. In Japan and the US, governments are wildly in debt, and it’s the older savers who are in large part funding these debts, whether through the banks, through direct fixed-income purchases, or through the Japanese Postal Service.

Is Spain all that different in this regard?

