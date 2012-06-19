Is It Even Possible For You To Have An Open Mind About Microsoft's iPad-Killer?

Photo: Microsoft

Last night, Microsoft announced Surface, a tablet with a folding cover that doubles as a keyboard.You can read about it here and look at lots of pictures here.



Obviously, Microsoft would like Surface to eat into some of Apple’s iPad market share.

But ask yourself honestly: will you to even give Microsoft Surface a chance?

Or will the new tablet go the way of the Kin – and the way Windows 8 phones seem to be going – a gadget that the nerd will recognise as cool, but no one bothers to actually buy, thanks in part to Apple’s brand, slick product design, and market dominance?

