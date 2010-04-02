Developer: It's Easier Building Apps For The iPad Than The iPhone

Yesterday we noted that EA’s games for the iPad were much higher than its games for the iPhone.



We speculated that one reason EA was charging a premium was the fact that it was developing for the iPad, which was a slightly more advanced platform.

Wrong! Says iPhone app developer Michael Garofalo in the comments of the post. He said he thinks developing for the iPad is easier. With the iPhone, he had to scrunch down his graphics down to fit into a tiny window. Now, he doesn’t.

Any other developers out there agree? Disagree? Let us know.

Here’s Michael’s comment:

I set my app “Photics: Fireball (HD)” to launch at $1.99… that’s the same price as the iPhone / iPod Touch version, which will launch tomorrow. If anything, I think it’s easier to make games for the iPad. There’s more space to work with. It’s hard trying to cram a quality game into 320×480. When I make an iPod Touch game, I’m creating high resolution graphics and then shrinking them down. With iPad games, there’s less fuss and there’s no worry about optimization for older hardware.

Although, I think that the game companies see this as an opportunity to normalize pricing. I think that developers should charge more than 99¢ for a game game. A good game for the iPad is quite comparable to the quality of a Nintendo DS game… and those can go for $29.99. The problem is that independent developers — like me — can compete. It’s basic supply and demand. I think that’s brought the price curve much lower than with other gaming markets. Compared to other gaming platforms (like the DS, PSP, WiiWare or the PlayStation Store), iPad / iPhone games seem less expensive.

I’ve decided that I wouldn’t use the iPad to price gouge customers. However, it has forced me to create a new pricing standard. I think 99¢ is just too low of a price point for my games. I felt like I had to make my games that cheap to compete. Maybe the iPad will allow game developers to regain some respect.

See Also: Here’s What The iPad App Store Looks Like

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.