Is It Blanche Lincoln's Derivatives Ban That's Really Hammering This Market?

Other than the irrelevant downgrade of Greece, there really shouldn’t have been much to spook the market today.



But we wonder whether it really is the specter of Blanche Lincoln’s anti-derivatives bill that’s spooking investors.

That might explain the surging TED Spread (bank solvency concerns), as well as the weakness in financial stocks.

The the amendment seems to have momentum. According to DealBook, two more Fed Presidents are on board with the bill, and even Volcker has softened his opposition.

Another reason to think the market is very concerned? JPMorgan (JPM) really took it on the chin, and if any bank would be whacked by a separation of Wall Street trading and traditional banking, that would be it.

