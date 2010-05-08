Is It AOL Or Aol? AOL (Aol?) Doesn't Know

Last fall, AOL re-branded itself as Aol. Sort of. In formal situations, the company still calls itself “AOL.”



A while ago, we asked AOL PR (whose caller ID comes up as “America Online”) what we should call the company. She said AOL.

But an employee tells us confusion remains a problem inside the company.

To solve it, AOL (Aol?) is doing “some test of how to spell “Aol.” vs. “AOL” in various situations.”

“I guess there are different branding guidelines, and apparently employees were not totally clear on them. I thought it was just supposed to be Aol. but I guess not.”

