Is It A Good Time To Re-Short The Euro?

Photo: AP

The EUR/CHF opened Asia at few pips under 1.36 while the EUR/USD is at 1.2275. It is not surprising that the Swiss is strong against the Euro. The SNB has let the cross go. They were last seen at 1.40 where they made a big stand. But to me it is surprising to see this sharp appreciation of the Franc while the dollar lost 3% to the Euro. Proving once again that the business of forecasting FX markets is tricky stuff.The Euro was (is?) oversold. The open short interest has been cut sharply in the past 10 days. There has not been any “Really-really bad” news out of the EU either. In fact some of the austerity talk seems to have traction. Austerity is a popular theme. So the back up in the Euro is justified.



It’s easy to predict that there will be more bad news from the EU in the next few months. With that as a backdrop the current market level looks attractive to shorten up on the EUR/DLR. But I am smelling a rat on that trade.

It was not that long ago that the short dollar trade was popular. The reasons were obvious. The US fiscal issues were overwhelming. Growth prospects (I think that relative growth drives FX) in the States was questionable. That was six months ago. What can you say about those issues today? Nothing is being accomplished on the fiscal side. Bernanke intends to continue ZIRP forever. Everyday we see new evidence that a slowdown is likely in the months ahead.

The fact that the US will not even raise the issue of an austerity budget until 2011 is going to become a drag. With all of Europe’s problems there is evidence that they are coming to terms with their budgets. In the US it is still full steam ahead. This week we may get another $50b to extend unemployment and keep the states alive for another four months. As many have recently pointed out, the municipal finance problems in the US could overwhelm the bad news from the EU. That story is going to explode as of July 1.

We are at an interesting juncture in FX. Either the trend to a weaker Euro comes back into line soon or we may have a surprise ending. The appreciation of the CHF against all currencies is a sign to me that this is a market against the dollar, not just the Euro crosses. While it may look tempting to re-short the Euro it could also be a trap. Keep your eyes on the other crosses. If the Yen/DLR weakens or we see a decisive breakout in gold to the upside look up. The weak dollar carry trade could come back into vogue.

This guest post comes from Bruce Krasting’s blog >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.