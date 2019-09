Photo: Dan Frommer, The Business Insider

Today we found a hilarious chart from Des Traynor of Intercom, a free CRM tool in public beta.It compares all those wonky Android phone names to actual condom names.



So we decided: why not turn it into a game?

Can you guess which names belong to a condom, an Android phone, or both?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.