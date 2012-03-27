Is It A Condom Or An Android Phone?

With so many Android phones coming out, it was only a matter of time before marketers ran out of names for them.



We came across this genius table that compares actual Android phone names to actual condom brand names.

The results are hilarious.

If you don’t want to ruin the surprise, you can play our condom vs. Android phone guessing game instead.

Thanks to the clever Des Traynor of Intercom, a free CRM tool in public beta, for coming up with this brilliant gem:

Photo: Intercom

