Is Hulu Landing Time Warner?

Valleywag says it’s a done deal and explains why it’s plausible: AOL is already distributing the NBC-News Corp. joint venture. Another reason it makes sense: Warner has already licensed a chunk of its TV catalogue for ad-supported streaming on AOL’s N2TV, as well as a few deep-catalogue films like “Porkys” and “Police Academy.”



But our source suspects that this is actually a Turner Networks deal, which would be a nice get for Hulu, but not quite as impressive. Most valuable for Hulu and its audience: Access to the Cartoon Network. Slightly less compelling: Access to shows like TNT’s “The Closer”.

