There's A Totally Baseless rumour Out There That Hugo Chavez Is Dead

Is Hugo Chavez dead?Probably not.



Twitter is buzzing on the matter, but it’s all apparently due to a Twitter account called Wikileaks Argentina, which has nothing to do with the actual Wikileaks, but has been tweeting the same Chavez death rumour since yesterday morning. And since it has Wikileaks in its handle, and since it uses the same icon as the actual Wikileaks account, it’s suckering in a few people.

All that being said, by multiple accounts Hugo Chavez is quite sick, having gone to Cuba for surgery. Some reports have him in critical condition.

For what it’s worth, the Venezuelan government has denied that he’s in critical condition.

Perhaps the brightest red flag out there is the official Hugo Chavez twitter account, which has been tweeting up a storm lately, in what might come off to some as over-compensation.

The latest tweet says:

Llegaron Rosinés y mis nietos Gaby, Manuelito y El Gallito a visitarme. Ah, qué felicidad recibir este baño de amor! Dios me los bendiga!

Which means according to Google Translate:

Rosines and grandchildren came Gaby, Manuelito and El Gallito to visit. Ah, what bliss to receive this bath of love! God bless me!

An earlier one says:

Epa, qué emoción siento viendo y oyendo desde esta trinchera cómo avanza LaGranMisiónViviendaVenezuela! Qué orgullo siento por mi pueblo!!

Which means:

Hey, what emotion am seeing and hearing from the trenches how to advance the Great Commission Housing Venezuela! What pride I feel for my people!

Housing? Not exactly what you’d expect anyone in any condition of sickness to be tweeting.

