Microsoft And HP Finally realise That A Home Server Is A Weird Idea

Microsoft published this tongue-in-cheek look at Home Server shortly after its launch.

Photo: Microsoft

The idea of a server for the home always seemed weird outside of tech centres like Redmond and Silicon Valley. But ever since its introduction in 2007, Microsoft’s Windows Home Server has had a small but vocal fanbase, who appreciated its ease of setup and streaming media features.Now it looks like Microsoft is starting to lose interest in a specialised server for the home. Last week, Microsoft announced that the next version of the product, code-named Vail, would no longer support a popular feature called drive extender, which let users combine a bunch of small hard drives into a single virtual drive, making it much easier to manage.



Fanboys erupted in anger, and even started an online petition to bring the feature back. Microsoft responded by explaining that a different technical solution (RAID support) was required for Home Server’s more expensive cousins for businesses, so the company just put that same technology into Vail.

Then this morning, flagship partner HP announced it would no longer sell its Home Server product, MediaSmart. Since HP was responsible for about half of all Home Servers sold, this is another blow to the product.

What’s really happening here? Despite its vocal adherents, it looks like Microsoft has realised that a home server is a hard sell and is instead concentrating its resources on servers for small businesses instead. HP saw the writing on the wall and withdrew. Sales must have been pretty weak as well, as companies generally don’t cancel successful products.

This was always a product for tech enthusiasts. If you’ve got critical files you need to back up, you can use an attached hard drive or a cloud-based service like Box.net or Dropbox. Why pay several hundred bucks and deal with the complexity of adding a completely new type of device to your network just for that?

