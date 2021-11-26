Hinge is free, but you can pay for extra features — here’s what the dating app offers

A Hinge Preferred Membership isn’t free, but can enhance your dating app experience. Dennizn/Shutterstock

Hinge is free to download and use, but you can pay money for extra features.

Hinge’s “Preferred Membership” gives you unlimited likes, extra filters, and more for $US30 ($AU42) per month.

You can also buy Roses and Boosts, which prioritize your profile for other users.

Visit Insider’s Tech Reference library for more stories.

Like most dating apps, you can use Hinge forever without paying a cent. But also like other dating apps, you can pay to unlock extra features.

Hinge gives users three ways to pay: You can buy a Preferred Membership, Roses, or Boosts. Each of these features does different things, and costs a different price.

Here’s what you can get on Hinge if you pay.

Hinge is free, but has a paid membership version

You can download Hinge for free from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store, and you can make an account without providing any payment information.

But there are some limits on your account. For example, you can only give out 8 likes every day — after that, you can only browse profiles without interacting.

The solution to this is a Hinge Preferred Membership. The Preferred Membership gives you unlimited likes, meaning that you have a lot more chances to make a match.

Along with that, it unlocks almost a dozen new filters, including height, political stance, drug use, and more. You also have the option to immediately match with anyone who likes you. If you want to find close matches quickly, this can really help.

All the filters that you can unlock on with a Preferred Membership. Hinge

Hinge’s Preferred Membership costs $US29.99 ($AU42) for a month, $US59.99 ($AU84) for three months, and $US89.99 ($AU125) for six months.

offers three types of Preferred Membership plan. Hinge

Alternatively, if you don’t want a monthly fee, you can buy Roses and Boosts.

Roses are similar to likes, but sending a Rose to someone bumps you to the front of their feed. They’re always seen before regular likes, and let the person know that you’re really interested.

You can buy Roses in a pack of three for $US9.99 ($AU14), a pack of 12 for $US29.88 ($AU42), and a pack of 50 for $US124.50 ($AU173). You also get one Rose for free every Sunday.

You can’t buy individual Roses — you have to get a bundle. Hinge

Boosts, meanwhile, make it so your profile appears on more users’ feeds for an hour. Hinge claims you’ll be seen by 11 times more people. You can also buy a “Superboost,” which boosts your profile for an entire day instead of one hour.

One Boost costs $US9.99 ($AU14), a pack of three Boosts costs $US26.97 ($AU38), and a pack of five Boosts costs $US44.95 ($AU63). A Superboost costs $US19.99 ($AU28).

Boosts work for an hour, but Superboosts work for a day. Hinge