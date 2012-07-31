Is Herman Cain Working On A Secret Project With Pauly Shore?

Just weeks after the launch of his personal online television station, former Republican presidential candidate and conservative Merry Prankster Herman Cain has already moved on to the next endeavour of his post-campaign career — and apparently, it involves Pauly Shore.



Cain’s media relations director Kathy Hoekstra tipped us off this afternoon, tweeting this picture of Cain and the 90s comedian:

Photo: Twitter / @khoekstra

The photo was accompanied by this tweet:

Photo: Twitter / @khoekstra

We are still waiting for more details about the collaboration, but we are guessing it involves Shore’s new Showtime series “Pauly-tics,” which is set to air in November.

