Is Herman Cain Working On A Secret Project With Pauly Shore?

Grace Wyler

Just weeks after the launch of his personal online television station, former Republican presidential candidate and conservative Merry Prankster Herman Cain has already moved on to the next endeavour of his post-campaign career — and apparently, it involves Pauly Shore

Cain’s media relations director Kathy Hoekstra tipped us off this afternoon, tweeting this picture of Cain and the 90s comedian: 

herman cain pauly shore

Photo: Twitter / @khoekstra

The photo was accompanied by this tweet: 

herman cain pauly shore tweet

Photo: Twitter / @khoekstra

We are still waiting for more details about the collaboration, but we are guessing it involves Shore’s new Showtime series “Pauly-tics,” which is set to air in November. 

