Is HBO Max 4K? No, and here's why the streaming service doesn't offer the format

SOPA Images/Shutterstock Despite being HBO’s newest streaming platform, HBO Max falls short on certain features like 4K streaming.

At this time, HBO Max does not offer any titles in 4K on the streaming platform.

4K resolution is the step above 1080p HD and Blu-Ray, and it’s coveted for both new releases and fan favourites.

For this reason, many HBO users expected 4K capabilities for the HBO Max launch, especially after neither HBO Go nor HBO Now offered any titles in 4K.

HBO Max has said that 4K streaming is on the service’s “roadmap,” without specifying a time frame for when subscribers can expect the feature.

When HBO launched its Go and Now platforms, 4K wasn’t a widely available format. But in recent years, more devices have been developed to support the high video quality, thus making it more highly sought after by viewers.

Despite this growing interest, HBO didn’t shift its cable-compliment and stand-alone service to offering 4K. That was widely considered unusual, but when WarnerMedia announced the debut of HBO Max, many assumed the earlier reluctance was due to plans for its latest platform.

4K resolution is the latest and most advanced resolution, a step above 1080p and Blu-Ray. A similar component is HDR support (high dynamic range). Considering the service marketing itself as the premium HBO subscription, most users expect at least some 4K titles to be made available for viewing on their smart TV, mobile device, or computer.

HBO Max does not offer 4K at this time



Unfortunately, the newest HBO streaming platform does not offer 4K capability. Complaints from fans of shows like “Game of Thrones” immediately followed the launch, as fans wanted to watch their favourite series in this best widely available format possible.

Business Insider’s Kevin Webb reported that the service doesn’t offer high dynamic range (HDR) capabilities either. While this isn’t a replacement for 4K, it’s considered a suitable counterpart, enhancing colours and contrast in your TV display.

In a statement to CNET, a spokesperson for HBO Max said that while 4K isn’t currently available, the streaming service has plans for it. “4K HDR, Dolby Vision, HDR10 Plus and Dolby Atmos are on our roadmap,” the spokesperson said, though a specific time frame for when subscribers can expect it was not provided.

HBO’s other streaming services also lack 4K resolution



HBO Go and its cable counterpart HBO Now also lack 4K streaming and always have. For this reason, many people mistakenly expected HBO Max to offer the best video quality format for its top-quality shows.

It’s worth noting that if HBO is ever to add 4K titles, you’ll still need a compatible device to stream it at that quality.

HBO Max’s main rival streaming services offer 4K



Some services include 4K capability in their monthly fee, but others only offer it through an upgrade. Netflix falls into the latter category, offering 4K and HDR streaming when you upgrade to their highest tier. This costs $US15.99 per month compared to the base $US8.99 per month level.

Business Insider previously reported that Disney Plus offers 4K options on select titles for no additional cost. However, you’ll need a 4K television or monitor and a suitable internet download speed. That includes some of the streamer’s most sought-after titles, including the “Star Wars” and Marvel franchises.

Similar to Disney Plus, Hulu requires compatible devices but features a smaller list of 4K titles.Amazon Prime also includes 4K titles in its pricing, leaving HBO as the only major streaming service without the option.

